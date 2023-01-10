Jessica Alba Is All Smiles at Disneyland in Black Baseball Hat, Giant Hoop Earrings

Hollywood movie star Jessica Alba is known for her roles in films including Fantastic Four and in TV series including Dark Angel, and more recently, L.A.’s Finest with Gabrielle Union. When not on a movie or TV set, the California native is either promoting her beauty brand Honest or spending time with her family.

On a recent trip to Disneyland with her husband of 14 years, Cash Warren, their three children, and their extended family, Alba was all smiles in the famous amusement park, as seen in the photos below.

For the family outing — they were celebrating her son Hayes’s fifth birthday — Alba wore a black baseball hat, an oversized jacket, and giant hoop earrings.

So please join us and pinky promise your kids that you will #VoteLikeAMadre and fight for a brighter future for all children and Mother Earth 🌎 Link in bio to register to vote and make a voting plan 🗳✨ pic.twitter.com/3OygQUsyM0 — Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) September 16, 2022

As seen above with her family, Alba often wears big hoop earrings.

Get ready to see more of Alba: she has finished filming the Netflix action/thriller movie Trigger Warning with Anthony Michael Hall (Sixteen Candles, Weird Science). She plays a war veteran who “inherits her grandfather’s bar and faces a moral dilemma after learning the truth behind his untimely death.”

The photos above, from the Trigger Warning set in New Mexico, were shared by Alba’s hairstylist Brittney Ryan. No word yet on a release date.