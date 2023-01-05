Jerry O’Connell Mocks LA Floods With Song, Celebs React

Hollywood movie star Jerry O’Connell is known for his roles in films including Stand by Me, Jerry Maguire, and Scream 2, among others. The 48-year-old New York native now lives in Los Angeles with his wife, actress Rebecca Romijn and their two children.

When not on a movie set or at home with his family, O’Connell co-hosts the TV talk show The Talk with stand-up comedian Sheryl Underwood, dancer Amanda Kloots, actress Natalie Morales, and former NFL player-turned-American Ninja Warrior star Akbar Gbaja-Biamila.

O’Connell is known on- and off-set for his sense of humor. As seen above in the selfie video, O’Connell sings the classic Tina Turner and Ike song ‘Proud Mary,’ which includes the lyric “And we’re rolling, rolling, rolling on the river,” in front of a flooded highway in Los Angeles. He captioned it: “Everyone in LA right now.”

O’Connell’s fans and famous friends are loving the video, despite the unusual weather that’s causing the flooding. One fan replied: “This is the content I need right now,” and another chimed in: “I’m glad you’re enthusiastic about the rain but I still hate being wet and fully dressed.”

Fellow actors Faith Ford (Murphy Brown) replied: “Wow,” and Melissa Peterman (Reba) replied: “Karaoke soon?”

More than one fan noted a resemblance to Mike Myers as Austin Powers. “Are you trying to look like Mike Myers?” replied one. “I did not know they [were] rebooting Austin powers,” wrote another.