Jenny McCarthy Tells Stumped Republicans: “I’ll Show You How It’s Done”

All American news outlets are covering the “historic deadlock” in Washington, D.C. as House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California continues to fail in his multiple attempts to be elected Speaker of the 118th Congress.

After the eighth vote (as of Thursday, January 5 at 2:30 pm ET), McCarthy remains 16 votes shy of being elected speaker. Three of the 16 are outspoken conservative Representatives Matt Gaetz (Florida), Lauren Boebert (Colorado), and Bob Good (Virginia) who have said they will never support McCarthy in a floor vote. Good told the press plainly: “I will never vote for Kevin McCarthy.”

In the video above, a CNN reporter asks, “How long can McCarthy keep his bid to run the new Republican majority?” and ponders “Is there a better chance of Jenny McCarthy becoming the next speaker?”

Jenny McCarthy, the former Playboy model, currently stars on the hit musical competition The Masked Singer on Fox.

In the video (above), Jenny grabs her purse and pretends to head to the Capitol when she hears the suggestion. She captioned the video: “On my way, bitches. Let me show ya how it’s done.”

Jenny McCarthy’s husband, New Kids on the Block singer and Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg replied: “Pass her the gavel! Let’s go!”

