Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Shotgun’ Mother-in-Law Is Just 8 Years Older — JLo Meets JCool

The upcoming action comedy Shotgun Wedding stars Jennifer Lopez, 53, as the bride Darcy, and Josh Duhamel, 50, as the groom, Tom. In the beginning of the movie, the couple is seen preparing for their extravagant destination wedding at a tropical beach resort.

Their big day isn’t ruined by the appearance of Darcy’s sexy ex (real-life rock star Lenny Kravitz) but rather by a gang of “pirates” with shotguns who storm the resort and take all the wedding guests as hostages. The bride and groom are able to escape and save the day in an over-the-top way. (The film was produced by the creators of Pitch Perfect and The Proposal).

Coolidge as JLo’s mother-in-law in Shotgun Wedding (Lionsgate trailer)

Actress Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus, Legally Blonde, American Pie), 61, plays Carol, the mother of Duhamel’s character. The casting decision might seem unusual especially to fans who remember and enjoyed Jane Fonda (who is 32 years older than Lopez) playing JLo’s mother-in-law in the 2005 comedy Monster-in-Law.

Shotgun Wedding will be released on Amazon Prime on January 27, 2023.