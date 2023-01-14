Jennifer Lopez Wows In Plump Lips Close-Up, Paris Hilton Reacts

Jennifer Lopez is all about keeping her fans close and giving them inspiration through a lens into her world. That JLo world is mostly the glamorous superstar life — that’s what fans love, of course — but there is also the hard-working Jenny from the Block essence that informs all JLo’s success, and fans love that too.

So Lopez shares the glitz, but also sometimes the pain of life — ups and downs in romance, family hurdles, business challenges. It humanizes the star, and fans appreciate the intimacy.

Fans don’t just follow Lopez, they “friend” her. And those friends got a nice glam reward this week as JLo shared a photo that’s as close up as you can get to a genuine celeb.

JLo gives the plump lip to the lens — hey, who needs a TikTok lip puff filter when you’ve really got the goods?

Fans predictably love it. “Another day another slay,” writes one budding poet and JLo fan. Fellow celeb Paris Hilton, who knows the landscape, writes simply “Gorgeous” in the comments. Hilton adds some heart eyes, naturally.

Another fan lovingly describes the feels that JLo delivers: “What’s the definition of PERFECTION? Here she is!” JLo captioned the pic “It’s a nice day for a white (Shotgun) Wedding.”

The Amazon Prime hit Shotgun Wedding is a good weekend activity is what she means. In the film, Lopez switches back from friend mode to movie star — but an accessible movie star. Lopez stars with Josh Duhamel and the scene-stealing Jennifer Coolidge. Sônia Braga, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin also star.

There are some twists that distinguish Shotgun Wedding from your run-of-the-mill romcom. First, the mother-in-law and the bride get along! Who knew.

Then, as the couple arrive for the “ultimate destination wedding… everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire wedding party is taken hostage.” In other words, the shotgun is literal. And there’s this: would JLo recommend anything to her fans that wasn’t good?