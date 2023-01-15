Jennifer Connelly Films Husband Paul Bettany Singing With Smoke Machine

Academy Award-winning American actress Jennifer Connelly met her husband, English actor Paul Bettany (Wimbledon, The Da Vinci Code, Iron Man), on the set of A Beautiful Mind. (Connelly won an Oscar for her role opposite Russell Crowe.)

The couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary later this year.

When not at work on a movie set, Connelly and Bettany spend time together and with their family. To ring in the New Year, the Hollywood power couple celebrated with song. As seen in the video below, Bettany and their teenage son sang the famous 1968 Simon & Garfunkel song, ‘America,’ amid colorful holiday lights and a smoke machine.

Get ready to see more of Connelly: she stars in the dark comedy Bad Behaviour (below) with writer and director Alice Englert. It’s premiering at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2023.

And Bettany will appear next on the big screen in the drama Here with Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. It’s set in one single room and “follows the many people who inhabit it over years and years, from the past to the future.”