Jenna Elfman Flaunts “Cute Butt” Jeans, Fear the Walking Dead Co-Star Reacts

Actress Jenna Elfman is best known for her roles as Dharma on Dharma and Greg and, currently, June Dorie on The Walking Dead spin-off series, Fear the Walking Dead.

When not filming the final season of Fear the Walking Dead, Elfman reports that she’s trying to live in the moment, particularly after it was publicly announced that Fear the Walking Dead has reached its end.

As seen in the photos above, Elfman is having fun at home in her new Mother brand jeans, which were given to her by her husband, former Criminal Minds actor Bodhi Elfman (below). She paired the denim pants with a black moto jacket by Rebecca Minkoff and New Balance sneakers.

When her husband saw the photos, he replied: “cute butt.”

When Jenna’s Fear the Walking Dead star Christine Evangelista (above with Elfman in bikini on boat) saw the photos, she asked: “Can I borrow that jacket?” Jenna replied, “yes, you can borrow it anytime!”

In February, the power couple will celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary. They are the parents of two boys: Story and Easton — hence the “S” and “E” gold necklaces (by jewelry designer Mejuri) Jenna wears in the photo below.

The final (Season 8) premiere of Fear the Walking Dead will air on AMC on May 14, 2023.