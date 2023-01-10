Janet Jackson Stuns in Drop-Crotch Cowboy Jumpsuit in Vegas

Mega pop star Janet Jackson is back on tour. Due to popular demand, Jackson and her Together Again Tour guest Ludacris have added four more dates to the 2023 U.S. tour (in Florida, Georgia, New York and Pennsylvania), see below.

When Jackson shared the group photo below — of her with her dance crew — her fans went wild and showered her with compliments. “Okay makeup,” replied one. Another wrote: “Crew looking ready for a big time tour!”

That stunning black denim “Cowboy Drop Jumpsuit” with the drop crotch, pearl snap buttons and flap pockets in “Elmore Black” is by design label R13.

Based on Miss Jackson’s fashion-forward ensemble above (performing at the resort hotel Wynn Las Vegas), she’s bringing back the trend of wearing baggy rolled-up jeans with combat boots. The black buckled pair of jeans above is by EB Denim.

The Together Again Tour is Jackson’s tenth tour. The 56-year-old triple threat will perform songs pulled from her 11 studio albums including her most recent, Unbreakable (2015).

If you can’t wait to see Jackson on stage, catch up with her documentary, Janet Jackson. As seen in the extended trailer above, it includes interviews with Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Missy Elliot, Regina King, and Mariah Carey, among others.