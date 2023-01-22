Jana Kramer Stretches Out in Camo String Bikini, “Come Back to Me”

Jana Kramer is talented at many things. She’s a country music singer, an actress (One Tree Hill) and a dancer, as she proved on Dancing with the Stars (2016) and more recently in the TV movie Steppin’ Into the Holiday with TV personality Mario Lopez (Saved by the Bell).

When not on a stage or movie set, the 39-year-old mother of two (and fashion influencer) enjoys her days off in the sun. When she shared the stunning purple and pink camo-print string bikini pics above, she wrote: “A boat and watching the sunset….my favorite way to come back to me.”

For the stretched out photo above she wrote: “I’ll just be teetering on this cliff...” Note: The photos were taken at Malliouhana, an Auberge resort in Anguilla.

Kramer added the hashtag #calm although her leaning-back-on-a-boat pics are not calming her fans. Just the opposite — the pics are inciting a lot of less-than-calm excitement on the internet, exclamation points required. As one fan replied: “One hot momma!” Another told Kramer: “You are an atomic bomb!”

Get ready to see more of Kramer: she’s set to appear next on the big screen in the action/thriller Riptide with Val Kilmer (Top Gun) and Henry Thomas (E.T.). It’s about a biker gang.