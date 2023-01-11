Jana Kramer Flaunts Pink Shaggy Jacket With Tight Jeans, Fans “Running”

Country singer and actress Jana Kramer is best known for her role as Alex Dupre in the popular teen drama One Tree Hill (2003-2012) with Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Joy Lenz, among others.

Since One Tree Hill, Kramer became the mother of two children, competed on Dancing With the Stars, and has starred in seven Lifetime TV movies including her most recent, Steppin’ Into the Holiday with TV personality Mario Lopez (see above).

When not on a TV movie set, Kramer often models the clothing she buys on Amazon. With the video above, she asked her fans “which is your favorite?” and reveals that the pink shaggy jacket with the open front is her favorite. She wears it with a black crop top and tight ripped jeans.

Many of Kramer’s fans concur that the pink jacket is the cutest. As one replied: “Omg the pink jacket!!! I’m RUNNING 🏃🏼‍♀️.”

Get ready to see more of Kramer: she filmed an action movie titled 72 Hours with Nicky Whelon, and she’s been cast for the action/crime movie Riptide with Val Kilmer (Top Gun, The Doors) and Henry Thomas (E.T.), among others.