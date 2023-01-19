Jaclyn Smith Is “Twinning” With Farrah Fawcett’s BFF, Rod Stewart’s Ex-Wife

Actress Jaclyn Smith is best known for her role as Kelly Garrett on the TV series Charlie’s Angels with the late Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson in the 1970s. After playing the gorgeous private detective on TV, Smith launched an eponymous clothing line with Kmart in 1985 and later extended the brand to include home furnishings, bedding and bath accessories.

Smith, 77, is kicking-off the New Year in style with her collection of clothing with HSN. As seen below, Smith is modeling her new collection, Jaclyn Smith Fashions, with the help of good friend, former model and reality TV star Alana Stewart, also 77, ex-wife of rock and roll legend Rod Stewart.

(Alana and Rod were married from 1979 to 1984 — Charlie’s Angels was on TV from 1976 to 1981.)

Smith captioned the photo above: “Twinning.” Alana Stewart (who showed up to Smith’s house dressed in the collection, see video below) replied: “I love these jeans. Such a good fit and so flattering.”

Fans of both women are delighted to see them together. As one wrote: “Farrah’s two best friends” with a red heart emoji.

Note: Alana Stewart was good friends with Farrah Fawcett and produced the documentary film Farrah’s Story which chronicled Fawcett’s battle with cancer. Fawcett died in 2009. Above is a photo of Stewart and Fawcett from 2002.