Jackie Cruz Flaunts Abs in Crop Tops After Having Twins, “Baby Mama Thick”

During the first weekend of the New Year, Showtime is airing the 2022 action thriller Panama starring Mel Gibson. The Oscar-winner (Braveheart) plays the protagonist, Stark, an American CIA Operative who travels to Panama to help an ex-Marine (Cole Hauser, Yellowstone) complete a top-secret arms deal.

The female character Cynthia Benitez is portrayed by Jackie Cruz.

The 5’9″ native New Yorker (from Queens!) is best known for her role as Flaca in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Cruz often shares photos of herself in sexy crop tops. She captioned the green pull-string series above: “Baby Mama Thick” and reported that she spent the day with “my two loves” with a twins emoji.

In March 2022, Cruz and her husband of two years, Fernando Garcia, became parents to twins. Family photo below.

Get ready to see more of Cruz: she’s finished filming the upcoming horror film History of Evil with The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley (photos below), and she’s set to start filming the romantic comedy The Answer to My Prayer with former SNL star Chris Kattan.

Panama is airing on Showtime on Saturday, January 7 at 9 pm ET.