Iggy Azalea Opens OnlyFans Account in Tiny Bikini, “Hotter Than Hell”

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has been quiet on social media for the past three months. Now the 32-year-old singer is back — and with a surprise for her fans. With the tiny string bikini photo below (taken in Miami), Azalea writes: “I heard you were looking for me.”

With the photo and videos below, Azalea announced: “SURPRISE! I’m dropping a mixed media project called ‘Hotter Than Hell’. There’s photographs, visual art collabs, videos, merch & all kinds of aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things happening this year. You can get first look content + updates on my new OnlyFans account 🔥.”

Many of Azalea’s fans are encouraging her to “get the bag” (make money) but some are disappointed. One fan replied: “New music baby, not this…” another chimed in: “We want music not this sh*t.”

When Azalea shared the photo below of her modeling a tiny green lace lingerie set, actress Skai Jackson replied: “I’m obsessed 😍😍😍 THAT GIRL.”

Skai Jackson is best known for her role as Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie (2011–2015) and its sequel Bunk’d (2015–2018).