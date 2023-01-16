Hilarie Burton Flaunts “Hot Witch” Look, Husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reacts

Actress Hilarie Burton is known for her TV roles on One Tree Hill (Peyton Sawyer) and White Collar (Sara Ellis), among others. When not on a TV set or hosting her podcast with her former One Tree Hill co-stars Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush, Burton spends time with her family.

She and her husband, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, The Good Wife), live in Upstate New York with their two children.

Burton is one of few actresses (see: Andie MacDowell) who have stopped dying their hair and who are instead revealing their natural grey hair.

With the photo above, Burton reports: “Mama got her silver done!! It had been ages since I’d done anything to my hair. I’m parenting. Working. Who has the time??” Burton says when she asked her local hairstylist to “make me look like a hot witch,” the stylist said, “No problem.”

When Burton’s husband, Morgan (who has also let his hair grey, see 2019 wedding photo above) saw the pics, he replied: “Looks good lady. X.”

Get ready to see more of Morgan: he’s scheduled to start filming the upcoming crime thriller Neponset Circle with Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential, Memento).