Henry Winkler Expresses Concern About “Psychopaths” in Washington

Retweeting and commenting on a post about newly sworn-in member of congress George Santos (R-NY), actor Henry Winkler (Barry, Happy Days) wondered aloud about the election predilections of American voters.

Winkler wrote: “I understand psychopaths exist in the country, BUT why do we keep electing them to take care of our country??”

I understand psychopath s exists in the country, BUT why do we keep electing them to take care of our country ?? https://t.co/eBR87tAUXw — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 8, 2023

Winkler’s question may be a salient one in the big picture, but it does miss an important point. When New Yorkers elected Santos, who has admitted to lying about his employment background and his education, the public didn’t know he had falsified his experience.

The voters on election day had no reason to believe Santos was not who he said he was, so voters didn’t knowingly vote for a liar (in this instance). Santos admitted his fabrications after the election.

Winkler has wondered publicly before about the suitability of other candidates running for important positions in government. He took issue last fall with then Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, a famous former football player. Walker had described one of the country’s problems as famous people overplaying their influence, a characterization Winkler didn’t believe had merit.

Winkler described himself in response as an “American First with every right to an opinion. Then I am an actor. Got that Mr. Walker. Mr. Famous Athlete.”

Winkler was more expansive in an interview with CNN, as seen below.

In the comments, Winkler received plenty of plaudits. Typical was this response: “I like Henry Winkler because he not only talks the talk, he also walks the walk. For many years he’s been an advocate for strong parenting, children’s literacy, helping young people with learning disabilities and improving funding for school lunch and breakfast programs.”

Winkler’s current work in Barry on HBO is also drawing high praise. Here’s a behind the scenes look at Season 3.