Heidi Klum Stuns in Plunging Bustier With Chartreuse Suit

German-born supermodel Heidi Klum is a busy woman. When not executive producing and starring in the American reality TV show Making the Cut with her former and fashionable Project Runway co-star Tim Gunn, she’s likely judging America’s Got Talent with music producer Simon Cowell, former Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara and stand-up comedian Howie Mandel.

To promote the new NBC series America’s Got Talent: All Stars, the 5’9″ mother of four is modeling in a number of chic and provocative ensembles.

For the premiere, the star wowed in a denim overall dress (see above). In the photo shoot below, Klum rocked a black bustier with a plunging u-shaped neckline and a chartreuse green paperbag waist pant suit below.

It’s not the first time Klum has turned heads in a plunging neckline, as seen above at a holiday party with socialite Paris Hilton.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC.