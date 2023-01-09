Heidi Klum Stuns In Barely There Sheer Dress in German Ad, “I’m So Excited”

German-born supermodel Heidi Klum is ringing in the New Year with music producer Simon Cowell and stand-up comedian Howie Mandel on the America’s Got Talent spin-off show, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars with host Terry Crews.

When not serving as a judge on AGT, the 5’9″ blonde is promoting her other TV reality series, Germany’s Next Top Model. With the nude photo below, an ad for GNTM, Klum wrote (translated from German to English): “I’m so excited – it’s finally starting again!” The next season of GNTM premieres on February 16.

Celebrity hair stylist Danilo Dixon captioned the look: “Venus de Heidi Klum.”

Above: ‘The Birth of Venus,’ by Sandro Botticelli, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

That’s a reference to the Roman goddess Venus as depicted in the Botticelli painting ‘The Birth of Venus’ (above), which is on view at the Uffizi museum in Florence, Italy.

Note: Celeb manicurist Kimmie Kyees reveals that Klum is wearing the nail polish shade “Candy” by the American company The GelBottle. America’s Got Talent: All-Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC.