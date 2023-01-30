Heidi Klum Shimmies in Strapless Corset With Thigh-High Boots, ‘Made You Look’

Supermodel Heidi Klum has more than one TV show to promote in 2023. When not judging America’s Got Talent: All-Stars with Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel in Los Angeles, the gorgeous German blonde is promoting her European reality competition series Germany’s Next Top Model.

This week, her two worlds are colliding as she welcomes her America’s Got Talent co-star Sofia Vergara (formerly Gloria on Modern Family) to GNTM.

Klum officially welcomed Vergara to the show with the fun BTS photo above and the red carpet video below. Klum chose Meghan Trainor‘s new hit ‘Made You Look’ for the video.

Both women wore strapless dresses. Vergara rocked a curve-hugging strapless dress (her signature look) while Klum shimmied in a less-traditional mini dress with an asymmetrical purple plaid skirt and thigh-high boots.

As seen above and below, Klum isn’t shy about posing in provocative ensembles to promote her work.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm on NBC.