Halsey Slays in Tiny Mini Dress With Hot Pink Mary Jane Heels, “Awe-Inspiring”

During the first week of January, millions of people around the world share video collages of key moments from the year past. American singer/songwriter Halsey is one of them.

As seen below, her 2022 collage includes clips of her dancing in a bikini, performing on stage, and playing with her baby, among other fun and loving activities.

When the 28-year-old rock star shared the video above, she wrote: “sending off 2022 grateful for tender moments and awe inspiring views.”

Halsey wished her millions of followers on Instagram a “Happy New Year” with the photo series above. She rocked a tiny strapless mini dress with hot pink Mary Jane platform heels. Her fans love “the fit.”

As one fan replied: “i mean u SLAYED!!!”

Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier approved of the post, too. Halsey is a big fan of Gaultier (who famously put Madonna in a pointy bustier). Not to be outdone, even by the Material Girl, check out Halsey as seen in Gaultier’s dots bodysuits (above) during Fashion Week.