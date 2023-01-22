Halsey Celebrates Short-Shorts and Cowboy Boots ‘Manic’ Moment, “Reloaded”

Pop star Halsey released her debut studio album, Badlands, in 2015. The 28-year-old New Jersey native is now celebrating the third anniversary of her third album, Manic, which was released in January 2020.

Manic features the singles “Without Me,” “Graveyard” and “You Should Be Sad,” among others. The album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the US, and became her biggest album debut in the country to date. So, yes, there is good reason to celebrate Manic‘s success.

When Halsey recently shared the Manic photos and video above, of her crouching in tighty-whities and turquoise cowboy boots, she captioned it: “happy 3rd birthday Manic, you crazy son of a b*tch.”

Her fans love the flashback and are asking for “more Manic” including a “reloaded” Manic World Tour.

Note: Halsey’s ‘Manic World Tour’ started in Europe in February 2020 and ended one month later due to the pandemic. In January 2021, she announced that the rest of the tour was canceled and (days later) that she was pregnant with her first child.

Even though Halsey has since released another album in 2021 (“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”), fans want more Manic. As one fan wrote: “My number one favorite all time album, we NEED manic part 2 and more Manic.”