Halle Berry Carries Giant Quilted Shopping Bag on Rainy Day, ‘Glam Slam’

When Hollywood movie Halle Berry isn’t on a movie set or sharing her favorite cosmetics from home, the Academy Award-winner (Monster’s Ball) often models. As seen below, on a rainy L.A. day, Berry kept dry in a parking lot while modeling Maison Margiela’s black quilted “Glam Slam” sheepskin tote bag.

That “Glam Slam” bag in Halle’s hand measures 15.7 inches wide, 11.8 inches tall, and 7.9 inches deep. The design comes in different colors, styles and sizes (a smaller shopping bag, clutch, and flap bag).

Swipe above to see more of the “Glam Slam” bag collection.

Fun fact: The French luxury fashion house Maison Margiela was founded by Belgian designer Martin Margiela and Jenny Meirens in 1988, just one year before Berry launched her acting career and made her TV debut in the Who’s the Boss? spin-off series Living Dolls with Alyssa Milano (Samantha Mincelli).

Get ready to see more of Halle Berry: she will appear next on the big screen in the action film Our Man From Jersey with Mark Wahlberg (see above).