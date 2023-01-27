Hailey Bieber’s Cousin, Brooks Baldwin, Is Modeling, “Beauty Like Mama”

Chynna Phillips, daughter of the Mamas & the Papas band members John Phillips and Michelle Phillips, is best known as a member of the singing trio Wilson Phillips. Chynna (the blonde below) still sings with sisters Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson, daughters of Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys.

Phillips and her husband, actor William “Billy” Baldwin (Flatliners, Backdraft), are the parents of three children including 18-year-old daughter Brooke Baldwin who goes professionally by Brooks Baldwin.

As seen in the photos below, Brooks is following in the footsteps of her cousin, Hailey Baldwin Bieber as a professional model.

When Brooks (who is represented by IMG Models) shared the close-up photo below, Hailey replied with a series of exclamation points.

Fans are chiming in with their words of encouragement including “beauty like her mama.”

When the photographer, Scott Mac Donough, shared the series below, he referred to Brooks as “wonderful.”

Get ready to see more of Brooks’ father, Billy Baldwin. He will appear next on the big screen in the movie A Walking Miracle with his brothers Stephen Baldwin (Hailey’s father) and Daniel Baldwin, who also directs the faith-based movie. Denise Richards and Mickey Rourke also star.