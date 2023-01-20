George Lopez Gets Choked Up Talking About Daughter, “Foolish Pride”

Standup comedian George Lopez has returned to primetime TV with his new sitcom Lopez vs Lopez — he’s co-starring with his real life daughter, Mayan Lopez. The premise reflects their real life relationship: “A once-estranged father and his daughter navigate dysfunction, reconnection, and everything in between as they make up for the lost time.”

For an interview with ABC News Live, Lopez donned a suit and tie and spoke seriously about his personal choice to step up and reconcile with his daughter. As seen below, Lopez gets choked up with emotion while talking about her and their relationship.

Lopez wrote with the video: “It’s never too late until it is. Don’t miss the opportunity because foolish pride gets in the way.” Mayan replied: “I love you so much Dad. I am grateful everyday that we are able to walk through life together again and make people laugh and feel seen while doing it.. forever to go! you got me and I got you.”

Above is a photo of George, Mayan, and Mayan’s mother taken in December. Mayan writes: “My first Christmas with both my parents in over a decade. Real life Mayan finally got what TV Mayan always wanted.”

Lopez vs. Lopez airs Fridays at 8 pm ET on NBC, right before Young Rock starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at 9 pm, and Dateline at 10 pm.