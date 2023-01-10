Gene Simmons’ Daughter Stuns in Sheer Cutout Catsuit on Stage

Rock and Roll legend Gene Simmons of KISS and his wife, former model/actress Shannon Tweed Simmons are the parents of two adult children: Nick, 33, and Sophie, 30 (below). The four Simmons together starred in the reality TV series Gene Simmons Family Jewels from 2006 to 2012.

After filming seven seasons of the family TV show, Sophie Simmons launched her music career as a singer. In 2015, Sophie released her debut single, “Kiss Me”, which is a cover of the 1998 song of the same title by the Christian alternative rock back, Sixpence None the Richer.

Sophie is now performing the song “Lovesick” live and on stage with her co-writer Alan Walker (see below), and she’s doing it in a number of sexy black catsuits.

Get ready to see more of Sophie Simmons: imdb reports she’s rumored to have a role in the upcoming movie Chagrin with (rumored) stars Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls) and Kim Webster (The West Wing).