Gabrielle Union Stuns in Plunging ‘Barbie’ Dress, “Feeling Good”

Hollywood star Gabrielle Union is known for her roles in films including She’s All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, Bring It On, Love & Basketball, and in the Think Like a Man movie franchise. That’s not even counting Union’s highly praised work on TV series including Being Mary Jane and L.A.’s Finest with Jessica Alba, among others.

When not acting or spending time with her husband, NBA legend Dwyane Wade (formerly of the Miami Heat) and their family, the 50-year-old actress often models. When she posed in the stunning purple, black and white sequin dress below with a plunging neckline, she thanked British Vogue for featuring her in the annual Hollywood Portfolio.

Union uses the Michael Bublé version of the song ‘Feeling Good‘ for the video montage.

That dress is from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection of English designer Halpern and was used to celebrate the 60th anniversary Barbie and the Barbie Dream House. Halpern captioned the photos series above: “Backstage Barbie in full force for SS23.”

Get ready to see more of Union: she produces and stars in the upcoming Netflix romcom The Perfect Find, based on the book by the same title by Tia Williams.

Union plays the protagonist 40-year-old Jenna Jones, the protagonist who (after a career change) enters the world of beauty journalism and, without realizing it, finds herself dating her boss’s son, her videographer.

Gina Torres (9-1-1 Lone Star) plays her boss; Keith Powers plays her son. As seen above, they’ve been filming in New York City.