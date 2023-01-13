Last year was a good one for rapper Fat Joe. The Bronx native was featured in the ESPN documentary The Captain, about the life of former captain of the New York Yankees, Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter. Fat Joe also became an author in 2022. He released his memoir, The Book of Jose. (The book gets all 5-star reviews on Amazon.)

When not on stage or in the studio, Fat Joe spends time with his wife, Lorena, who often flaunts provocative fashion choices on Instagram. She captioned the photo above — of her modeling a sheer corset bodysuit with chunky platform stilettos ankle boots — “Angles & Attitude ALL 2023.”

Swipe to see her famous husband’s reaction to the look.

Fat Joe and his wife and kids rang in the new year with DJ Khaled and his family (see above).

The power couple recently attended the birthday party for Mary J. Blige (in the pink hot pants). Swipe to see Fat Joe in a pair of grey Chanel sweatpants and Lorena in a tiny plaid mini skirt and thigh-high heeled boots.