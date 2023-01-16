Fantasy Island’s Roselyn Sanchez Stuns in Plunging Cutout ‘Nookie’ Dress

On the Fantasy Island episode ‘Paymer vs. Paymer,’ Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez) welcomes two empty nesters. Dolly (Teri Hatcher) and Dutch (James Denton) come to the island to seek clarity on how to spend their next chapter. Hatcher and Denton starred together as husband and wife on the long-running Desperate Housewives.

When not filming Fantasy Island, Sanchez is often promoting the series and in provocative ensembles.

For an interview on Telemundo, Sanchez stunned in a plunging cut-out dress by design label Nookie. (Sanchez is wearing the Alexia in chocolate faux leather.) The Australian designer describes its line of clothing as “effortlessly sexy.”

It’s not the first time Sanchez wore a stunning cut-out gown for a televised event as seen at the 2022 AMAs (above) and when she rang in the New Year with Ryan Seacrest (below).

Fantasy Island airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on FOX, right before the new emergency series Alert: Missing Persons Unit at 9 pm.