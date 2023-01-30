Eva Mendes Gives Sexy Amy Winehouse Vibes in Throwback Photo

It’s been nine years since actress Eva Mendes (Hitch) appeared on the big screen. She last appeared in the 2014 movie Lost River, which was written and directed by her husband, Ryan Gosling (La La Land, The Notebook).

Christina Hendricks (Good Girls, Mad Men) and Saoirse Ronan (Brooklyn) starred. Watch trailer below.

When Mendes recently shared the photo of herself “in character” below, her fans got excited. One replied: “Please tell me you are back to doing movies.” Rocking a tall beehive hairdo with heavy black eye makeup, Mendes was told by more than one fan that she looks just like the late singer Amy Winehouse.

Alas, the photo above was taken on the set of the 2012 French fantasy film, Holy Motors. Watch the trailer below. Mendes is the model standing on the pedestal in the park.

Holy Motors was written and directed by Leos Carax and stars Denis Lavant, who plays an actor who plays many different characters throughout the film. It was filmed in Paris. P.S. That’s Kylie Minogue in a short blonde wig singing in the streets of Paris.