Eva Longoria Stuns in Sheer Dress With “Insanely” High Slit, “Big Things Coming”

Hollywood celebrities have a tradition of sharing their positive outlooks for the new year. When Academy Award-winner Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball, Catwoman) shared her 2023 mindset, she revealed her favorite makeup products (Ogee) and what she’s reading (Mama’s Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be A-Holes).

When actress/director/producer Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids) shared her attitude for the new year, she dropped stunning photos of her smiling self and in gorgeous dresses including that sheer halter dress with the “insanely” high slit, above. And with see-thru stilettos, no less. As one fan replied, “Insane.”

With the video above, Longoria writes with a winking emoji: “ready to take on 2023! Big things coming…😉.”

Get ready to see more of Longoria: she plays the protagonist of the upcoming Apple TV series Land of Women.

Based on the Sandra Barneda novel of same title (La Tierra de las Mujeres), Land of Women is a dramatic comedy about a woman (Longoria) whose life is turned upside down when her husband “implicates the family in financial improprieties,” and she’s “forced to flee the city alongside her mother and daughter.”

They’ve been filming in Barcelona, Spain, where Longoria and her son (above) had fun during film breaks.