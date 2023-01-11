Emma Kenney Flaunts Curves in Tiny Strapless Mini Dress, “Breathtaking”

On The Conners episode ‘Two More Years and a Rose,’ the death of a beloved teacher from Dan (John Goodman) and Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf) high school brings old classmates together.

Above: Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, William H. Macy, John Goodman on The Conners (ABC/Eric McCandless)

One of their classmates is portrayed by William H. Macy, who played Emma Kenney‘s (Harris Conner-Healy) father Frank Gallagher on the popular Showtime series Shameless. Emma played Frank’s youngest daughter, teen mom Debbie. Watch the evolution of Debbie over the 11 seasons below.

When not on the set of The Conners, Kenney often models. Her fans are going wild over the photos below taken by Derrick Freske for Euphoria magazine. Swipe to see Kenney in a stunningly tight strapless denim mini dress with thigh-high glitter boots. As one fan replied, “Breathtaking.”

Get ready to see more of Kenney: she’s been cast in the movie Growing Up Gorman with fellow former TV child stars Makenzie Vega (The Good Wife) and Jonathan Silverman (Gimme a Break!).

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on ABC, right before The Goldbergs at 8:30 pm.