Emily Osment Stuns in Plunging Crop Tops, Gives Flirting Advice

On the Young Sheldon episode ‘Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting,’ while Sheldon’s (Iain Hermitage) mother Mary (Zoe Perry) struggles to make new friends, Mandy (Emily Osment) pushes the father of her baby, Georgie (Montana Jordan), to date another woman.

In the sneak peek video below, watch Mandy give Georgie flirting advice at the village video shop.

When not playing pregnant weathergirl Mandy on Young Sheldon, Osment spends time with good friends and often in crop tops with plunging necklines (see below). Here’s a link to Osment’s cool Instagram page.

Osment rang in the new year in a gorgeous backless halter dress with gold peek-a-boo platform heels. (Osment is a fan of shoe designer Terry de Havilland.) As seen below, when her tall boyfriend, Jim, lifted her leg in celebration, Osment flaunted a lot leg.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm ET on CBS, right before Ghosts at 8:30 pm, So Help Me Todd at 9 pm, and CSI: Vegas at 10 pm.