Emilia Jones Struts in White Hot Mini Skirt, Gladiator Stilettos in NYC

Hollywood movie star Emilia Jones made her debut on the big screen in the 2011 as an “English Girl” in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides with Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz.

Ten years later, at the 2021 Academy Awards ceremony, she won an Oscar for her role as Ruby in the film CODA. Ruby is a child of deaf adults (CODA) and only hearing member of her family which includes her mother, Jackie, played by Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin (Children of a Lesser God).

The 20-year-old star is now promoting her new film, Cat Person, with co-star Anne Hathaway (Les Miserables). As seen below in New York City, she’s rocking shorter hair with a stunning, white hot sheer top, tiny mini skirt and gladiator high heels. Swipe to see Jones strut.

The white (and black) ensembles below are both by New York designer Michael Kors.

Cat Person (which is premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival) is a psychological thriller based on the 2017 short story written by Kristen Roupenian for The New Yorker magazine. Jones plays the protagonist, a young woman who dates an older man (34-year-old Nicolas Braun, Succession) who frequently visits the movie theater where she works.

Fun fact: Actor Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini (The Sopranos) is also in the film. When Gandolfini saw Jones’ white ensemble above, he replied: “Shoes are looking evenly tied!!” Jones replied: “it was all your eye.”