Ellen Pompeo Applies ‘Middle Age Mom’ Makeup, Cindy Crawford Reacts

Actress Ellen Pompeo is best known for her long-lasting role as Dr. Meredith Grey on the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. After 17 years of starring on the show, it’s been announced that Meredith is leaving the famous fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

When not playing a doctor on TV, Pompeo shares fun home videos on social media.

As seen above, while listening to an audio clip about Gen Xers being survivors (members of Generation X were born between 1965 and 1980 and usually raised by Baby Boomers), Pompeo applies her camera-ready makeup (mascara, lipstick and lip gloss) like a boss. The 53-year-old mother of three captioned the video: “Don’t sleep on middle age moms.”

When fellow Gen Xer, and mother of 2, supermodel Cindy Crawford (b. 1966) saw the video she dropped a heart-eyed emoji. Mission Impossible star Michelle Monaghan (b. 1978) also dropped a series of emojis: two laughing/crying emojis and a “nailed the target.” Monaghan has two kids, too.

As seen above, Crawford was a recent guest on Pompeo’s podcast, Tell Me.