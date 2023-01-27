Elle King’s Party Crashed by 3 Real Housewives, ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’

Singer Elle King (daughter of former Saturday Night Live star Rob Schneider) is promoting her new studio album, Come Get Your Wife. Released on January 27, Come Get Your Wife includes her hit song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” featuring country music star Miranda Lambert. Watch video below.

King co-wrote the song with Martin Johnson, lead singer of the bands Boys Like Girls and the Night Game.

While in New York promoting the album, King sang the song ‘Love Go By’ on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (below), was interviewed on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Next, and enjoyed dinner at the restaurant Black Barn in Madison Square Park.

As seen below, King was surprised at the restaurant when three Real Housewives (former NYC ‘Wife Dorinda Medley, NJ ‘Wife Margaret Josephs, and Miami ‘Wife Adriana de Moura) surprised her and her dinner party.

King reports: “No one has ever been able to surprise me! But this was the BEST surprise ever!” Josephs replied: “No words just an epic magical night!”