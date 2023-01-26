Eli Manning Claims He’s Taller Than Peyton Manning, Produces Photo Evidence

If you haven’t heard, there is a little bit of oneupmanship that happens whenever Manning brothers are around. Oh sure, there’s a lot of love in the family — you can feel it in the booth and on the game show circuit too.

Take the Manning-hosted College Bowl quiz show where a third Manning brother — older brother Cooper, less famous than his Super Bowl champion brothers Eli and Peyton — also gets in on the family competitive dynamic.

Peyton Manning is statistically one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time, having a gun for an arm and — at 6’5″ — enormous size at the position that enabled him to pick apart opposing pass defenses.

Peyton’s little brother Eli — himself a two-time Super Bowl champ — is his little brother in age by five years. But Eli is also a big man. Is he as big as his brother Peyton? Both are listed at 6’5″ — but on the eye test, Peyton always seems just a bit bigger. Until now.

Below is a photo Eli shared claiming he is taller than his brother. The boast sounds like it’s in jest — otherwise why mention it? — and almost like an admission it’s not true. But given the way they’re standing and the camera’s perspective, Eli does just about edge Peyton out. Either way, they’ve both surpassed their legendary dad, Archie Manning, in the tall department.