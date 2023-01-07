Dylan Penn Goes Topless in Hawaii, Lukas Gage Reacts

Former Hollywood power couple Sean Penn (Mystic River) and Robin Wright (The Princess Bride) are the parents of two adult children: son Hopper Penn and daughter Dylan Penn. Both are actors. Most recently, Dylan starred with her famous father (who also directed) in the 2021 drama Flag Day.

Actress Katheryn Winnick (Big Sky, Vikings) played the wife of Sean’s character and mother of Dylan’s.

When not on a movie set, Dylan Penn often models. Sometimes she models clothing, as seen in the sheer strapless crop top below…

… and sometimes she goes without a top, as seen below in a pair of cut-out crocheted thong underwear. The 31-year-old blond captioned the topless pic: “Hawaii 5-0.”

Dylan Penn’s fans and famous friends are going wild for the black-and-white photo. Soliel Moon Frye (Punky Brewster) dropped a series of fire and red heart emojis while actor Lukas Gage, 27, replied with one word: “hot.”

Gage is known for his roles on Euphoria with Zendaya (he’s Tyler Clarkson), and on the premiere season of The White Lotus with his other Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney (as Dillon), among others. That’s Gage in the photo above with Sweeney (left) and Judd Apatow’s daughter Maude Apatow (also from Euphoria) on the right.

Get ready to see more of Gage: he will star in Season 5 of Fargo with Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh, among others.