Dwyane Wade Plays Denzel Movie Star In New Versace Look, “Doesn’t Get Colder’

Dwyane Wade dropped the NBA after he’d had his way with it. With four NBA titles and probably a little high octane gas still left in his tank, Wade walked away in 2019 and became a bicoastal man. He and his wife Gabrielle Union now spend plenty of time in Hollywood as well as Miami, where Wade is a basketball legend.

Union, of course, is a movie star, so Hollywood is a natural fit. And Wade is catching up fast as a fellow fashionista. Long known for rocking some serious tunnel looks in his playing days, Wade has stepped up his game even further now that he’s closer to the Hollywood sign and the Pacific Ocean.

For his latest full-on movie star look, Wade is promoting Versace eyewear. Or Versace eyewear is promoting DWade. When it’s hard to tell which way the promo juice flows, you know you’ve got a good marketing match. Check out Wade above, announcing his new Versace EyeWear campaign.

“Doesn’t get any colder than this,” he writes.

No word on whether Wade has been studying acting, but he does seem to be lining up for consideration when a casting director is looking for a bad man to play a younger Denzel Washington type — for a character who backs up any and all fronting the way Wade always did on the court.