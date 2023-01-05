Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Sylvester Stallone’s Long Hair Motorcycle Photo Moment

When legendary broadcast journalist Barbara Walters passed away at the turn of the New Year, many Hollywood stars shared their condolences and memories including Barbra Streisand and Diana Ross, among other icons.

Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo) also made his feelings towards Walters public. With the photo above (of long-haired Stallone driving a motorcycle with Walters as his passenger), Stallone wrote: “There will never ever be anyone like Barbara Walters again. A true original and a ground breaker. May she rest in peace. It was an honor to know her.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson replied to Stallone’s post: “Amen. I actually watched your interview with her earlier this year.” (The question — why was Johnson watching this particular interview from 34 years ago? — was not asked.)

But that wasn’t the end of the conversation. Sly replied to Johnson’s comment: “thank you, I got a catch up on that. Sometimes watching our old interviews helps remembering where we came from and perhaps Helps in trying to regain our original incentive and motivations.”

Above is Stallone’s interview with Walters from 1988. He’s talking about his ex-wife, Danish actress and model Brigitte Nielsen ​(they were married from 1985 to 1987).