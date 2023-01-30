Dolly Parton Rocks Ankle Bracelet With Jimmy Buffett at Sheryl Crow’s House

Dolly Parton fans know the Queen of Country is working on a rock and roll album titled ‘Rock Star.’ The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame laureate is working with the best of the best — Sir Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, and if she gets her way, the legendary Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger will finally agree to sing with her on the 28-track album.

While waiting on Jagger’s response, Parton most recently has been recording with Sheryl Crow and Emmylou Harris.

When Crow shared the photo above, she wrote: “What a great day and an incredible honor to get to sing with @dollyparton and Emmylou Harris for Dolly’s new rock record! And yes, she seriously rocks!!” Swipe to see “who dropped by!” and in camo joggers.” Crow reports: “Us gals love @jimmybuffett!”

Crow’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos of the three famous ladies. Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon (who won an Oscar for her portrayal of country music singer June Cash in Walk the Line) replied: “Wow” with a crown emoji.

Maren Morris replied: “casual weekend.” Non-celebrities are gushing too, especially about Dolly’s “cute” chain ankle bracelet with those peep-toe slide sandals.

Dolly loves a good peep-toe heel, as seen above with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.