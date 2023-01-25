Diane Kruger Shimmers in Sheer Mesh Pants with Norman Reedus

Hollywood power couple Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds) and Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) know how to make an appearance at a formal event. As seen below, Kruger and Reedus live up to the formal dress code.

Kruger rocks a silver crop top with a pair of sheer mesh pants and blanketed tuxedo jacket while Reedus pulls off a chic all-black suit.

When Kruger shared the photo above, she wrote: “The most beautiful jewel was on my arm @bigbaldhead 😊 but wow Gucci.” (Big Bald Head is Reedus’ Instagram account tag.)

Fans of both Kruger and Reedus are going wild for the fashion-forward look. More than one replied: “You both look amazing.”

Get ready to see more of Kruger: she finished filming the movie A Circus Story & A Love Song with Jason Patric (The Lost Boys) and Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives). No word yet on the date of release.

And Reedus will appear next in his own spin-off, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which is set in France.

Swipe photos above to see Reedus reprise his role as Daryl in Paris.