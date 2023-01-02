Demi Lovato Shares New Year Kiss in ‘Drippy’ Sunglasses

Pop mega star Demi Lovato shared photos from their end-of-year vacation with musician Jutes. With the series below, Lovato wrote: “Ended the new year like this ✨ wishing you all the best for 2023.” Jutes replied: “immaculate vibes.” Swipe the kissing couple to see them snowboarding and skiing.

Many fans wrote to tell Demi how great it is to see them so happy and with “that smile.” Others complimented Demi for her sunglasses which are by designer Dezi and are called “Drippy.” One fan suggested that Demi and Dezi release a collaborative line of sunnies.

Jutes shared his New Year wishes with his fans with the photo series above. He wrote: “helluva year. grateful for all the world class people in my life who make it worth living. love u all very much.”

Demi replied to Jutes via Instagram: “I’m so beyond grateful to have met and fell in love w you this year.. I’m amazed by you everyday. I love you so much angel.”