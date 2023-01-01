Deion Sanders, The Rock Collab Magic: Coach Prime “Should Be Bottled And Sold”

Coach Prime Deion Sanders has made his move from HBCU Jackson State to Colorado, but Sanders footprints remain large wherever he has stepped. The new documentary on Sanders (Coach Prime at Amazon Prime) is motivating people to persevere though their troubles. And motivating people seems to be just what Sanders was put on earth to do.

Consider that Sanders once scored an NFL touchdown and hit an MLB home run in the same day, and yet he doesn’t rest on his laurels.

Instead Sanders is giving back and, as always, telling his favorite cautionary tale about Ida. Don’t be an Ida, Sanders warns. What’s it mean?

Sanders used to go home and the guys who hadn’t put in his level of effort would complain about the bad breaks they got — “I’d a been this or I’d a been that, they’d say, if only…”

Don’t be an Ida, Sanders repeats. It isn’t about the breaks you don’t get, Sanders preaches, it’s the opportunities you seize that count the most.

As his friend Dwayne The Rock Johnson says, “Coach Prime is one of the greatest, if not the greatest of all time. He made his money. He saved his money. He could ride off into the sunset. But he chose to dedicate his life to these kids.”

Sanders knows how to tap the magic and he knows the collab featuring him and The Rock is powerful stuff.

He writes: “Lord The Rock & Prime together is a game changer! If I don’t want this there’s a problem with U. You see how I played that U right.” (That’s a reference to the famous U of Miami, where The Rock played football, a rival to Sanders’s Florida State alma mater.)

The Rock took his whole XFL crew down to Prime’s Jackson State operation to look at every one of the hungry HBCU players who want a shot at pro football glory.

People are reacting powerfully in the comments. Recently Sanders stirred a great many people — from the man in the street to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal — with his freestyle preaching on motivation: “I wake up motivated.”

But the Coach Prime documentary is taking it to another level. Here’s one fan’s response, in part:

“Deion Sanders should be bottled and sold. I don’t know much about either of you other than what I read or see on screens – yet, you both flicked a switch in me today. Incredibly motivating, honest…Way to share the love.”

In fact Deion Sanders is being bottled and sold, in a sense. You can drink up what might be called Prime Essence, in all its motivational flavors, by watching the documentary. It’s five stars all around so far, just like Sanders was as a young recruit. Before he left all the Idas behind.