Dax Shepard Wraps Anna Kendrick in Blanket Like a Burrito, “I Cried 4 Times”

Hollywood movie star Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, Up in the Air) is promoting her new film, Alice, Darling. In the dramatic thriller, she plays the protagonist, Alice, a young woman who is trapped in an abusive relationship and “becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two closest friends.”

Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku play Alice’s friends; Charlie Carrick plays the creepy boyfriend.

Anna Kendrick has revealed in press interviews that the role of Alice resonated with her because, in real life, Kendrick has experienced an emotionally abusive relationship in her past.

Kendrick was recently interviewed by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the podcast Armchair Expert.

When Kendrick shared the podcast recording photo above, she reported: “I was really terrified having this conversation and I’m SO grateful to Dax and Monica for having me, and for the space they create. I cry like 4 times, and then compensate by talking fast and trying to sound super put together…. and then cry again. So, classic Kendrick moves throughout.”

When Amanda Hirsch (of the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast) saw the photo, she replied: “And he wraps you up like a burrito!”

Get ready to see and hear more from Kendrick: Alice, Darling will be released on Friday, January 20.