Actress Danica McKellar is best known for her role as Winnie Cooper in the coming-of-age comedy-drama The Wonder Years with Fred Savage as the young protagonist, Kevin Arnold, Winnie’s tween boyfriend.

As an adult, McKellar transitioned into a successful career as a TV movie star with Hallmark Channel, starring in dozens of Hallmark productions like Crown for Christmas, Campfire Kiss, and Wedding Bells, to name a few.

In 2022, McKellar and fellow child star Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner on Full House) made headlines when they left Hallmark to join the Great American Family media company, which delivers “soft” faith-based programming.

Bure and McKellar promote their Christian beliefs on Instagram and sometimes with other celebrities. As seen below, McKellar attended church with her family including her sister, Crystal McKellar, who played Becky Slater on The Wonder Years. That makes Crystal, now an attorney, both Danica’s sister and her co-star — now that’s a special co-star.

Becky was the girl Kevin dated but eventually ditched due to his strong feelings for Winnie. Becky appeared in nine episodes of The Wonder Years (1989-1991).

Above, l-r: child actors Josh Saviano (Paul), Crystal McKellar (Becky), Fred Savage and Danica McKellar filming a Star Trek dream sequence for an episode of The Wonder Years.