Hollywood movie star Dakota Johnson (daughter of former power couple Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson) isn’t active on Instagram. She has amassed more than 5 million followers on the social platform, but the last she posted was in June 2022 and it was about her work as an activist in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

When not speaking out politically or working on a movie set, Johnson often models.

When Johnson’s celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend (below with Johnson) shared the photos above and below of her modeling for luxury power brand Gucci, fellow actress/model Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect, The Hunger Games) replied: “This campaign actually makes me want this bag!”

You can almost hear the auctioneer: “Sold! To the movie star in the front row!”

That Gucci bag is called Jackie 1961. The original saddlebag was a favorite of Jackie Onassis. This modern version of the bag is named after the former First Lady, then known as Jackie Kennedy, of course.

Townsend’s followers are chiming in with compliments including: “Best campaign I’ve seen in a long time.”

Note: Townsend also works with Banks, as seen above for a Billboard photo shoot.