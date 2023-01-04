Christina Ricci Stuns in Sheer White Dress With Red Hearts, Ready for Valentine’s Day

The fashion label Rodarte is run by designer sisters Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy. To promote Rodarte’s 2023 Spring/Summer Collection, the Mulleavys have asked famous friends including actresses January Jones (Mad Men), Rachel Bilson (The O.C.), Mandy Moore (This Is Us), and Christina Ricci (Wednesday) to model their new colorful dresses.

When Ricci shared the playful pose above, of her wearing a sheer white ruffle dress adorned with red hearts, her fans went wild with praise.

Jewelry designer Rona Pfeiffer (sister of actress Michelle Pfeiffer) replied: “That’s amazing.” And celeb stylist Brad Goreski wrote: “Queen of hearts HUNNI.”

More than one fan said Ricci’s dress reminded them of a Barbie dress they had in the 1980s. One wrote: “This reminds me of the Loving You Barbie heart dress from the 80’s and am here for it.”

Watch the 1980 TV commercial above for the Barbie dress they’re talking about. Another fan sees the resemblance, too, and chimed in: “Yes!! ❤️❤️❤️ loved that barbie outfit so much.”

Get ready to see more of Ricci: she’s filming Season 2 of Yellowjackets with Juliette Lewis. See her above as her character Misty, carrying a goat.