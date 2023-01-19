Christina Ricci, 42, Kiernan Shipka, 23, Model Same Lace Bodice Lingerie

When not filming the hit horror series Yellowjackets with Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear, Natural Born Killers), Hollywood movie star Christina Ricci (Addams Family Values, Mermaids) often models.

As seen above and below, the 42-year-old mother of two recently rocked a sleeveless black lace bodice and leopard-print lingerie slip dress with a plunging neckline by fashion label Rodarte.

Fellow former child star Kiernan Shipka, the 24-year-old star known for her young role as Sally Draper in the series Mad Men with Jon Hamm, modeled the same slip dress for Rodarte, below.

Both actresses look amazing in the silky dress. But as one fan wrote about Ricci: “Still the most beautiful woman…..hands down!”

Get ready to see more of Shipka: she will appear next in the series White House Plumbers as Kevan Hunt, daughter of one of Nixon’s Watergate “plumbers,” E. Howard Hunt, who is portrayed by Woody Harrelson.

Also, the next season of Yellowjackets will be available via Showtime on March 24, 2023. Above is Ricci with Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings) on the set.