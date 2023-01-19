Christie Brinkley, 68, Poses in Red Swimsuit, “I Feel Like a New Person”

Supermodel Christie Brinkley is kicking off the New Year with pride and positivity. When she shared the photos and video below of her daughter, singer Alexa Ray Joel, singing ‘New York State of Mind’ with her famous father Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden, Brinkley wrote: “Indulge me this #proudmom moment.”

With the pink swimsuit and red swimsuit photos below, Brinkley — who is about to turn 69! — suggests that her fans treat themselves to a great massage, if they can.

The former Dancing with the Stars celebrity contestant reports from the beach of Parrot Cay (Turks & Caicos), “When I arrived here in Parrot Cay, I was stiff as a board… I was ready for a shoulder replacement and my neck was so tight I could hardly turn my head! Two massages later… I feel like a new person with a new neck and shoulder!”

Brinkley adds, “And if you can’t get to a massage, get a roller and carve out some time to really roll out the knots so your energy flows!”

Make your calendar: the 5’10” blond beauty turns 69 on February 2.