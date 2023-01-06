Chris Hemsworth Makes Snooki Laugh With Swimming Pool Video

They were born on opposite sides of the world but the Internet brought them together. Australian-born actor Chris Hemsworth is best known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Thor in the popular film franchise, which has made him one of the world’s highest-paid actors.

American reality TV star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi LaValle is best known for starring in the MTV Jersey Shore franchise with pals including JWOWW. What do these two entertainers have in common, you might ask? Well, they’re both in their 30s, married with kids and possess a good sense of humor, especially when it comes to parenting.

When Hemsworth shared the underwater video above with one of his three kids, Snooki (also a parent of 3 kids) replied: “lmao.” Below is a swimming pool pic of Snooki with her two oldest.

Get ready to see more of Hemsworth: he’s reprising his role as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake for the action thriller Extraction 2, which is scheduled for a June 2023 release on Netflix.

Based on the Avengers t-shirt Snooki’s son (above) is wearing, it looks like there’s more than one Hemsworth fan in the family.