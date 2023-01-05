Chelsea Handler Wants Only Fans with Rita Ora and Husband

British singer and songwriter Rita Ora has been spending a lot of time pursuing her acting career (she starred with Michael Caine in the fun capper Twist), her modeling career (she’s represented by supermodel Kate Moss‘s agency in the UK), and on the red carpet, as seen below at the British Fashion Awards.

For her first Instagram post in 2023, the triple-threat entertainer announced that she’s releasing new music with the video below. She captioned it: “SURPRISE. I’M BACK! You Only Love Me 🥃 XX/01/23 #RO3.”

In the video, in between the blasts of fireworks, Rita kisses her husband, New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi. (The power couple at the MTV EVAs in November, below.)

Rita’s fans are going wild over the news of the new single ‘You Only Love Me’ and sharing their reactions including “No way!”” and “I’m stoked!” Many are also happy to get a rare glimpse of the happy honeymooners. (Rita and Taika married in the summer of 2022.)

When American stand-up comedian Chelsea Handler saw the video she replied: “I want an only fans with you and Taika.” So far the comment has garnered hundreds likes and a lot of “I second that!” comments.